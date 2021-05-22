Arsenal interest downplayed as Romano claims club eyeing ‘something different’

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Arsenal’s interest in Yves Bissouma is not strong at present.
The Gunners have been strongly linked with an interest in the Brighton midfielder’s signature, but ahead our Premier League clash with his side this weekend, Romano has downplayed our interest.
“He’s been linked to Arsenal yes, but I’m told he’s not the hottest name for Arsenal, you know. They are looking for something different. For United, at the moment, no, but we’re in May, so let’s see what happens,” Romano told the United Stand.
It could be that his current club are pricing us out of the player’s signature, or it could be that we’re simply analysing alternative options in midfield.
We most definitely do need to sign a midfielder this summer however, with Dani Ceballos set to return to Real Madrid at the end of his loan deal this summer.
Miguel Azeez is tipped to get opportunities within the first-team squad next season, but it remains to be seen whether he will hit the ground running when stepping up, and you would be shocked if a more senior option wasn’t added to the squad this summer.
Is Bissouma the ideal addition to our squad?
Dear Arsenal , the comments you see here its passion from your great Supporters sometimes you need to listen .
my comments for today
1 get a great goal keeper
2 Sell Ubber and keep lacazzate with youngsters
3 Get a creative midfielder
4 Sell Ellneny and get a hybrid defensive midfielder to support Party
5 Lastly , speed speed speed speed on attack ( Traore from wolves )
Back up left back, starting RB
Bissouma and Buendia.
Where exactly would you play Buendia Sean?
I would go for Bissouma any day. Reasons are legion!
My only deep concern is that signing him would mean having up to four absentees(three of them midfielders) while the African Nations tournament lasts between January and February next year.
I’m sure this is playing in the minds of those who run the club
If we don’t get him, we should look for a player of companie quality, not Sander Berge please
Spot on CM.