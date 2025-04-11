Arsenal interest forces Premier League club to push for new deal for their star

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Jean-Philippe Mateta from Crystal Palace, with the French striker currently on their radar as a potential target for the upcoming transfer window.

The Gunners are said to regard Mateta as one of the best strikers in the Premier League, and his impressive form this season has backed up that claim. Having scored double-figure goals in the league, he has demonstrated his ability to perform at the top level, making him an attractive option for several top clubs.

Arsenal are looking to bolster their attacking options at the end of this season, and Mateta is seen as an experienced target who is already familiar with the Premier League’s demands. His knowledge of the league, combined with his ability to score goals, makes him an ideal candidate for a potential move. Moreover, the Gunners’ manager appears to be open to working with Mateta, which further fuels their interest in the striker.

However, Crystal Palace are determined not to lose their key attacker. As reported by Football Insider, Arsenal’s interest in Mateta has prompted Palace to accelerate negotiations for a new contract to ensure the Frenchman remains at Selhurst Park. Mateta is currently their primary forward, and the club is keen to secure his long-term future by offering him a new deal.

This situation presents an opportunity for Arsenal, as they may still be able to secure Mateta’s signature before he commits to a new contract with Palace. Should the Gunners be serious about their pursuit of the striker, they will need to act swiftly to avoid missing out on a potential transfer target.

While Palace are eager to retain Mateta, the possibility of a move to a club like Arsenal could be an attractive prospect for the Frenchman, especially if he sees greater potential for progression and success at the Emirates. As the summer transfer window approaches, this will be one to watch.

______________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…