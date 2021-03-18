Arsenal interest in Lamptey confirmed yet again

There has been much speculation from since before the January transfer window that Arsenal have been looking at the Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey as a target for the summer window, and now we have had another confirmation from the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano that he is being closely monitored by the Gunners’ scouts.

Chelsea must be kicking themselves that they let Lamptey move to Brighton for just 3m a year ago, and it looks like the Seagulls are set to make a quick profit if they sell him in the summer.

The bad news is that Lamptey is unlikely to figure again for Brighton this season which may give Arsenal a chance to get a bargain, but that always comes with a risk. But as we know Arsenal are not shy of bringing in players that are not fit and ready to play, so he could sill be one of Arsenal’s main targets.

Romano said on the Here we go podcast when asked about Lamptey: “I can confirm that Arsenal are scouting him, they are following him closely,”

“But just to clarify… at the moment there is nothing. It is just scouting the player. There is nothing close to an agreement with Brighton. There are no advanced negotiations.

“I can say that Arsenal want to sign a right-back, but they have a list. So, I expect a right-back on the market for Arsenal, but let’s see if it will be Lamptey or another one.”

Does this give Arsenal fans hope for this summer?