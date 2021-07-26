Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal interest in Neves put on hold if Xhaka stays at Emirates

There have been rumours linking Arsenal with Ruben Neves ever since the last campaign ended, but we are yet to see any serious talks between Wolves and the Gunners.

But, according to Fabrizio Romano, Mikel Arteta has only been looking at the midfielder as a possible replacement if Granit Xhaka finally makes his projected move to Roma to join Jose Mourinho.

Speaking on the Don Robbie YouTube channel, Romano said of Neves: “He has chances to leave and it’s true he’s on Arsenal’s list.

“The board of Arsenal are following him and they’re convinced he could be the right option in midfield. It depends on what is happening with the other players on the list.

“Manchester United are looking at many midfielders for an opportunity but not as a priority. Their priority is seeing what happens with [Paul] Pogba and signing [Raphael] Varane.

“For Arsenal, signing a midfielder is a priority because Xhaka is going to AS Roma. That’s why they’re looking for a midfielder.

“He’s not in the first position but he’s one of the serious contenders.”

But the latest news from Italy is that Roma cannot match Arsenal’s asking price for the Switzerland captain and there is no way that they can do business for the Gunners most consistent midfielder.

 

And it also simply doesn’t make sense to sell Xhaka to spend more on a replacement that may not work out…

  1. Sylva says:
    July 26, 2021 at 10:32 am

    It will be nice if G.Xhaka can stay. His performances was great at the Euroes and we can expect him to carry same form into the new season and been left footed is an advantage. That will also make Arteta and Edu to focus their energy on getting a new AM.

  2. jon fox says:
    July 26, 2021 at 11:04 am

    Desperate as I am to see Xhaka gone – anyhow, at any cost, just get him out PLEASE – I am firmly against spending money on Neves, whom I see as a slightly better like for like replacement( which is not saying much!!)

    And God knows we DO NOT NEED ANOTHER XHAKA!

    Any decent player who has has something, SPEED, that has been almost entirely absent in our midfield passing since losing Rosicky and Cazorla, and which we DESPERATELY NEED TO REGAIN, will be welcome.

    But please MA, do not pursue any more tortoises. All top teams are fast and fluent across the midfield. We have not been for some years now and MUST regain speed. So NO MORE XHAKAS or Neves either!

    1. Elvis says:
      July 26, 2021 at 11:17 am

      Ha ha… tortoise…

      Pirlo was a tortoise, but that didn’t stop him from becoming a legend…

      We just need a signing that slots in perfectly.

    2. jaymee says:
      July 26, 2021 at 11:20 am

      Rodri? Kroos? Fernandinho? pogba? matic? jorginho? fabinho? which of these are blessed with speed?

      1. Sylva says:
        July 26, 2021 at 1:01 pm

        Jaymee
        Thank you I don’t where a defensive midfielder must necessarily have speed. In Wenger ere his best D M are not even blessed with speed but they have skills and physicality ie P. Viera, Gilberto Sylva, Alex Song Makelele. etc Arteta during his playing days with Wenger played a s a DM he had to speed but skills same with Carzola.

        Xhaka played well last season fans shouldnt be too critical bcos of his previous mistakes. Why are the fans not on Auba who didn’t show up at all last season .

        1. Durand says:
          July 26, 2021 at 1:27 pm

          Because Auba won golden boot his first year, missed the boot by 1 goal to Vardy the following season, and then had down year.

          Meanwhile Xhaka has been collecting red cards, goals against, and slowing down transitioning through the midfield.

          “Shouldn’t be critical of Xhaka’s mistakes?”

          Xhaka has more “mistakes” than goals

          1. zTOM says:
            July 26, 2021 at 1:34 pm

            That would be because he isn’t a striker like the examples you provided… -_-
            And Xhaka often accelerates the transition through his long range passing.

  3. CorporateMan says:
    July 26, 2021 at 11:38 am

    For me, it wouldn’t be a disaster if Xhaka stays. He already has a good understanding with Partey forged over a whole season playing together. So reather than sell him cheap to Mourinho, we’d keep him.
    Only problem is; will he still be motivated enough to play for us? I’d say yes if we as supporters give him the required support

    1. Sylva says:
      July 26, 2021 at 1:04 pm

      Exactly my point. If Arsenal can keep Xhaka it’s better. Let put our attention on buying a good attacing midfielder. Lokonga is there to support Xhaka if need be Tpathey is constant

  4. Obinna says:
    July 26, 2021 at 1:06 pm

    ( Leno/Johnston )
    (Cedric/chambers) (white/holding) (Gabriel/mari) (Tieny/Nuno)

    Partey/Elneny Xhaka/Lokonja

    Ramsey/Esr

    Pepe/saka. Martinelli/Aub

    Abraham/Balogun

    First team:
    Leno
    Cedric white Gabriel Tieny
    Partey. Xhaka
    Ramsey
    Pepe. Auba
    Abraham

    Subs:Johnstone,chambers,holding,mari,nuno,Elneny,lokonja,saka,martinelli,Balogun,Nelson,willock

    Sell:laca,niles,nketia,bellerin

    We dont need to buying more players that cannot do better than what we have at the moment

    1. Obinna says:
      July 26, 2021 at 1:09 pm

      ( Leno/Johnston )
      (Cedric/chambers) (white/holding) (Gabriel/mari) (Tieny/Nuno)

      Partey/Elneny Xhaka/Lokonja

      Ramsey/Esr

      Pepe/saka. Martinelli/Aub

      Abraham/Balogun

      First team:
      Leno
      Cedric white Gabriel Tieny
      Partey. Xhaka
      Ramsey
      Pepe. Auba
      Abraham

      Subs:Johnstone,chambers,
      holding,mari,nuno,Elneny,lokonja,
      saka,martinelli,Balogun,
      Nelson,willock,niles

      Sell:laca,willian,nketia,bellerin,kolasinac,torrera

      1. Dan kit says:
        July 26, 2021 at 1:31 pm

        You have no ESR ,saka ,Martinelli and put Ramsey and Abraham in your team ,cmon mate we wanna get higher than 8th this year not bloody lower

