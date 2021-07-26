Arsenal interest in Neves put on hold if Xhaka stays at Emirates

There have been rumours linking Arsenal with Ruben Neves ever since the last campaign ended, but we are yet to see any serious talks between Wolves and the Gunners.

But, according to Fabrizio Romano, Mikel Arteta has only been looking at the midfielder as a possible replacement if Granit Xhaka finally makes his projected move to Roma to join Jose Mourinho.

Speaking on the Don Robbie YouTube channel, Romano said of Neves: “He has chances to leave and it’s true he’s on Arsenal’s list.

“The board of Arsenal are following him and they’re convinced he could be the right option in midfield. It depends on what is happening with the other players on the list.

“Manchester United are looking at many midfielders for an opportunity but not as a priority. Their priority is seeing what happens with [Paul] Pogba and signing [Raphael] Varane.

“For Arsenal, signing a midfielder is a priority because Xhaka is going to AS Roma. That’s why they’re looking for a midfielder.

“He’s not in the first position but he’s one of the serious contenders.”

But the latest news from Italy is that Roma cannot match Arsenal’s asking price for the Switzerland captain and there is no way that they can do business for the Gunners most consistent midfielder.

And it also simply doesn’t make sense to sell Xhaka to spend more on a replacement that may not work out…