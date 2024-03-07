Arsenal interest in Serie A striker is strong but needs work

Joshua Zirkzee’s name has been making the rounds in the media as a potential attacking option for Arsenal in recent weeks. The Dutch forward has been delivering strong performances in Serie A for Bologna since his move from Bayern Munich.

Impressed by his displays, Arsenal is keen on bolstering their squad with a new striker in the upcoming summer transfer window. However, Bayern Munich holds a buy-back clause for Zirkzee, estimated to be around 40 million euros, which adds complexity to his potential move.

While Bologna hopes to retain Zirkzee beyond the current term, they are mindful of the challenges due to the player’s heightened popularity across Europe. According to a report on Sport Witness, Arsenal is seriously considering a move for Zirkzee, actively studying the possibilities of securing his transfer. Despite competition from the likes of Bayern Munich and Juventus, the Gunners are determined to explore the avenues that would facilitate the addition of Zirkzee to their squad in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zirkzee has been in fantastic form since this season began and he is developing well under the tutelage of Thiago Motta.

We need a new striker at the end of this term and should do all we can to add him to our group if he emerges as the most suitable target for us.

