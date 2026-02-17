Arsenal interest is scaring club into offering a new deal to player

Arsenal is reportedly interested in a move for Julian Alvarez, a development that has placed Atletico Madrid on alert. The Argentinian forward has struggled to replicate the form he displayed in the Premier League since joining Atleti, prompting speculation about his future.

Several clubs have been linked with an approach for Alvarez, and the Gunners are understood to view him as a strong option to strengthen their attacking line. Mikel Arteta’s side could present an attractive destination, given their fluid attacking style and their position as contenders for the league title this season.

Arsenal Weigh Up Major Summer Move

Alvarez has already demonstrated that he can score goals in the Premier League, even during periods when he was not a regular starter. That track record enhances his appeal to Arsenal, who are reportedly preparing a significant offer to secure his services at the end of the campaign.

It is understood that the Gunners are planning a 100 million euros move for the forward, convinced that he could become an influential figure within their squad. Arsenal’s recruitment strategy is expected to focus on adding proven quality in the summer, regardless of how the current season concludes, and Alvarez is believed to be among the names under serious consideration.

Atletico Respond With Contract Offer

Atletico Madrid, however, is determined to retain the attacker. Arsenal’s interest has reportedly caused concern within the Spanish club, who remain keen to keep him as part of their long-term plans.

According to Sport Witness, citing reports in Spain, Alvarez has now been offered a new contract by Atleti in an effort to discourage him from contemplating a move to north London. The report claims the Spanish side is making a strong push to secure his commitment and ward off Arsenal’s advances.

While speculation continues to intensify, any potential transfer will depend on negotiations between the clubs and the player’s own stance. For now, Atletico’s swift response signals their determination to resist interest and maintain stability within their squad ahead of the new season.

