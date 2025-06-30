“Arsenal interest is true.” Romano names another Newcastle star on Arsenal’s wishlist

When Arsenal are linked with Newcastle United players, the first name that often springs to mind is Alexander Isak. The Gunners are in need of a new striker, and the Swedish forward has proven himself to be one of the Premier League’s finest attackers.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been in talks with Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres from outside the Premier League this summer. However, if an opportunity arises to sign Isak, Arsenal are expected to make a move without hesitation.

Anthony Gordon emerges as a key target for Arsenal

Yet, Isak is not the only Newcastle player attracting Arsenal’s attention. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the club has a genuine interest in Anthony Gordon, the Newcastle winger. Gordon is highly regarded as one of England’s most talented wide players, and it is understood that he could consider a move to a bigger club if the right offer comes in.

Romano told Give Me Sport:

“Arsenal’s interest is true, he is one of the players they like, and they discussed internally. But what I understand, it’s not that Arsenal have opened any negotiations with Newcastle or with his agents. It’s just an appreciation for the player, but for the winger at Arsenal, I think we have to be a bit patient before we understand who is the player they really want to sign.”

The potential impact of adding Gordon to the squad

Gordon’s pace, dribbling, and creativity could add a new dimension to Arsenal’s attack, potentially making them a stronger and more unpredictable side going forward. While the club’s priority remains securing the right fit for their winger position, Gordon certainly seems to be on their shortlist.

If Arsenal can successfully bring him to the Emirates, it would provide a boost to the squad depth and quality, giving Arteta more options to rotate and adapt his attacking play throughout a demanding season. Fans will be hopeful that the club’s interest develops into a formal approach, and that Gordon’s arrival helps the Gunners push for greater success.

