Arsenal interest made Osimhen turn down lucrative Saudi deal

Victor Osimhen remains one of the most in-demand strikers in world football, with top clubs across Europe closely monitoring his situation. The Nigerian international has earned a strong reputation for his consistent goal-scoring exploits and has been a key figure at every club he has represented.

Renowned for his strength, pace and finishing ability, Osimhen has frequently been deployed as the primary source of goals, a role in which he has consistently excelled. His performances have established him as a reliable and high-impact forward, making him an attractive target for sides looking to strengthen their attacking departments this summer.

European Interest Persuades Osimhen to Decline Saudi Move

In a surprising development, Osimhen reportedly rejected a lucrative move to Al Hilal over the weekend, despite the Saudi club having submitted no fewer than three bids for his services. According to Tuttosport, the Nigerian striker was swayed by the ongoing interest from leading European sides, including Arsenal, and ultimately decided to remain within the European football landscape.

The Saudi Pro League has attracted several high-profile players in recent months, many of whom have chosen financial incentives over continued competition at the highest level. Osimhen’s decision to decline such an offer underlines his ambition to continue competing in top-tier European competitions.

Arsenal May Still Pursue Other Options

Although Osimhen is undoubtedly a world-class forward and would represent a significant upgrade for any attacking unit, it remains uncertain whether Arsenal view him as their primary target. The Gunners have been linked with several strikers as they seek to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming campaign, and it is possible that they may prioritise players who better fit their budget or tactical requirements.

Nevertheless, Osimhen’s desire to remain in Europe and compete at the highest level may yet align with Arsenal’s ambitions. Should an opportunity arise, securing a player of his calibre could provide a major boost to the club’s attacking options. However, whether the Gunners will act on their interest remains to be seen.

