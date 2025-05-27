Arsenal interest prompts Real Madrid to enter contract talks with player

Arsenal’s interest in Rodrygo has prompted Real Madrid to demonstrate a strong commitment to retaining the Brazilian attacker beyond this season.

The Gunners have been monitoring Rodrygo for several months. Reports have suggested that the player has felt overlooked at Madrid, particularly when compared to superstars such as Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe. This perceived dissatisfaction was seen as an opportunity by Arsenal, who hoped to lure him by offering a more prominent role within their squad.

Arsenal already boasts several talented attackers, but Rodrygo would be assured of a starting place if he made the move to the Emirates Stadium. This prospect could prove tempting to the player as he looks to establish himself as a key figure in a team.

Real Madrid’s Response

Despite Arsenal’s interest, Xabi Alonso, the new manager at Real Madrid, has yet to make definitive decisions regarding the squad. For now, Rodrygo is expected to remain with the Spanish giants as the team transitions under Alonso’s leadership.

However, Arsenal have now encountered a setback in their pursuit of Rodrygo. According to a report from Football Espana, Real Madrid intends to offer him a contract extension that would keep him at the club until 2030, two years beyond his current deal, which expires in 2028. This move signals Madrid’s seriousness in securing his future and suggests that the Brazilian will be an important part of their plans moving forward.

Patience Could Be Key for Arsenal

Rodrygo would undoubtedly be a valuable addition to Arsenal’s squad, bringing skill and experience that could elevate the team’s attacking options. Yet, it was always clear that securing his signature would not be straightforward.

Patience may be the best approach for Arsenal, allowing time for the new manager to fully settle in and define his plans. Once Alonso’s strategy becomes clearer, there could be an opening or encouragement for Arsenal to renew their efforts to sign Rodrygo.

For now, the Gunners must wait and see how the situation develops, while continuing to explore other opportunities to strengthen their squad.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…