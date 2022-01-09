Arsenal interested in 24-year-old Bundesliga French international

Takehiro Tomiyasu is one of the best signings of this season in England and he has been a solid right-back for Arsenal.

The former Bologna man has been an upgrade to the likes of Calum Chambers and Cedric Soares.

However, he doesn’t have competition for a place in the squad and could become complacent.

Even if he remains on top form, if Arsenal loses him to injury or suspension, the current alternatives will not perform to the required standard.

With that in mind, the Gunners are now looking to sign another right back.

The Athletic says they have an interest in RB Leipzig’s Nordi Mukiele.

The Frenchman has been at the French club since 2018 and has become a key performer for them.

At 24, he is young enough to fit into the Arsenal dressing room and might deliver the performance the club wants from a backup right back.

Every top club has serious alternative players in their squad, which helps them remain at the top.

Arsenal wants to win titles and consistently play in the Champions League in the next few years.

To achieve that, we need to have at least two players who can effectively play in each position at the club.

Mukiele should help us sort out the right-back spot if he makes the move to the Emirates.

