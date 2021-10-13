Arsenal interested in a move for impressive Serie A midfielder

Arsenal is interested in a move for a new central midfielder and could attempt to sign Fabian Ruiz again.

Football London recalls that the Gunners had been keen to add him to their squad in 2018, but missed out to Napoli.

The report says their need for a new midfielder will take them back for his signature.

The Spaniard remains one of the finest players from his country and the recent injury to Granit Xhaka has opened Arsenal to the need for another left-footed midfielder.

The report says Albert Sambi Lokonga struggled to provide the threat that Xhaka would have done if the Swiss midfielder played on the left side of Arsenal’s midfield against Brighton.

That was their first big test without the Swiss midfielder and the Belgian might struggle to replace him.

This makes the need to sign Ruiz even more important with the report suggesting that Arsenal could be at an advantage because he has an expiring deal at Napoli.

He has entered the final two years of his current deal with them and the Italians will be happy to cash in on him in the summer if they still cannot get him to agree to a new contract.