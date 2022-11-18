Arsenal interested in a move for Ligue 1 teenager

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Toulouse youngster Fares Chaibi as they target more reinforcements to their squad.

The Gunners have had a good season and will hope the second half also turns out successfully.

As they do well, they have their eyes on players that can make their team better.

A report on Foot Mercato reveals they have an interest in Chaibi as he shines in the French league.

The 19-year-old plays as a midfielder and has just broken into the first team, but he already has admirers all over Europe.

Mikel Arteta loves to work with youngsters who can thrive in his team and Chaibi could be the next he adds to his squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have been the home for budding young talents for several seasons, which should make it easy for us to convince him to join us.

However, he has played less than 10 league games for his present employers and probably needs more development.

At Arsenal, he will probably be sent to our youth team initially if he joins now. Perhaps we should be more patient and allow him to develop more before bringing him to England.

