Arsenal interested in as many as three Real Madrid players

Arsenal is planning a move for several Real Madrid players at the end of this season as the Gunners seek to strengthen their squad further. Although they already possess a number of top-quality players, the club are eager to make improvements across various positions before the new campaign begins.

Andrea Berta has compiled a list of targets and is actively working on securing some signings. Arsenal recognise that to compete consistently at the highest level, they must ensure they have the best possible quality in every role, and this ambition has led them to explore options at Real Madrid.

According to Give Me Sport, Arda Guler has been on Arsenal’s radar for some time and the Gunners are keen to bring him to London. However, he is not the only Madrid player they are interested in signing, with the same report stating that Eduardo Camavinga and Rodrygo are also being closely monitored.

The report claims that Arsenal intend to add all three players to their squad once the season concludes. They believe the trio would bring a wealth of experience and proven success from the biggest club in Europe, qualities that could significantly elevate the team’s overall performance.

Securing players of such calibre would represent a major statement of intent from Arsenal, who have shown clear progress in recent seasons but are still striving to reclaim their place among the continent’s elite. Guler, Camavinga and Rodrygo have each demonstrated remarkable talent at a young age and already boast significant achievements at the highest level of the game.

If Arsenal succeed in adding these players to their ranks, it would considerably enhance their prospects of winning major trophies in the near future. The presence of proven winners with experience at a club like Real Madrid would also be invaluable in helping to develop the younger talents within the squad and instil a stronger winning mentality across the team.