Arsenal interested in Belgian striker valued at €35 million

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Lois Openda, the 23-year-old striker from Lens who has been a key player for the French club, scoring 19 goals across all competitions.

With a bright future ahead of him, Openda could be a solid and long-term acquisition for the Gunners. According to Fichajes, the Belgian could be available for a transfer fee of around €35 million this summer.

As Arsenal aim to add more attacking quality to their squad, Openda could prove to be a superb long-term investment for the club. He would provide competition to Gabriel Jesus for the starting spot in the coming seasons and share the goal-scoring burden with the Brazilian.

With Arsenal’s return to the UEFA Champions League, they will need a bigger squad to cope with the demands of European fixtures. Signing another reliable goalscorer should be a top priority for them this summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Openda has the potential to succeed at a big Premier League club, and a move to Arsenal should be an attractive option for him.

Arsenal have a history of nurturing talented young attackers, and Mikel Arteta could play a key role in the development of the Belgian striker.

As the Gunners aim to build on their excellent season and compete for major trophies next year, signing Openda could prove to be a smart move for the North London club.

Video Arteta discusses Kiwior, Ransdale, Odegaard, Xhaka, and of course Brighton!

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…