Arsenal interested in impressive 23-year-old Benfica star

Arsenal is expected to bolster their squad with new players at the end of this season and one of their targets is Benfica midfielder Florentino Luís.

The 23-year-old has been a standout performer for the Portuguese side and several clubs have watched him this season.

Arsenal is one of them and they will look to add another Benfica player to their squad after Nuno Tavares.

Mikel Arteta is still rebuilding the team and will be supported with new funds to bolster the squad at the end of this campaign.

A report via Sport Witness reveals he likes Luis and will use some of his budgets to tempt the midfielder to move to London when the season finishes.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal has often signed players from Portugal and Benfica is a notorious selling club, so we will land Luis if we offer a good amount of money.

The youngster will also be keen to move to a top club like Arsenal as we return to the Champions League.

However, that does not mean he will come cheap. Because there is competition for his signature from other clubs, we expect to be quoted a huge fee when we enquire about taking him to London.

Video – Mikel Arteta on More injuries…. A hard week…. What can Arsenal do in the summer?

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…