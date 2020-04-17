Arsenal interested in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder but there is an issue

Arsenal is keen to sign PSG’s Julian Draxler in the summer, but the German’s wage might pose an issue claims the Sun.

Draxler has fallen down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes and he has made just 19 appearances for Thomas Tuchel’s side this season.

He joined the French side in January 2017 to much fanfare after they beat Arsenal and other top sides to his signature.

However, he has failed to live up to expectations and looks set to continue his career elsewhere.

He will have just a season left on his current deal at the end of this campaign and Arsenal is considering a move for him.

However, he earns around £120,000 per week at PSG and that could pose an issue for the Gunners.

Sun Sports also claims that if he has any interest in joining Mikel Arteta’s side, he will have to take a pay cut.

Arsenal is looking to cut down their wage bill as the coronavirus continues to hit the club’s revenue.

The Gunners are negotiating with their current players to see if they can accept a pay cut, so Draxler will have to lower his earnings to get a move to the Emirates.

He hasn’t scored a goal this season, but he has provided six assists in 19 games for the French side.