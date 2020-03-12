Arsenal interested in player that destroyed Tottenham

Arsenal reported being interested in signing RB Leipzig star Marcel Sabitzer.

Arsenal and Tottenham are both being linked with a move for RB Leipzig’s Marcel Sabitzer following his impressive performance against Spurs in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

The 25-year-old scored two of Leipzig’s three goals as they dumped last years finalists out of the Champions League and according to CalcioMercato, that display was enough to see the Austrian international find himself on the radar of the two North London clubs.

Sabitzer, who predominantly plays on the right-wing, has scored 15 times and provided eight assists in 35 games this season, which is rather a good return, certainly a return that Arsenal would appreciate.

Sabitzer signed from Leipzig’s sister club RB Salzburg, who are fast earning themselves a reputation as a factory of high-quality young players. He cost the Germans a mere £3.5 million back in 2015 and you can take it to the bank that he will cost Arsenal or Spurs at least ten times that amount, possibly a lot more.

Italian giants AC Milan are also reported to be interested in the young winger and it may well come down to which club is prepared to pay whatever valuation Leipzig slap on the player.

The Gunners will most likely need a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the summer and Spurs need a forward even more desperately, a player like Sabitzer could easily fit in well at both clubs, especially if he can replicate his Bundesliga scoring antics in the Premier League.

Hopefully, Arsenal will be the club he chooses if he does decide to call it a day in Germany and seek a move to England.