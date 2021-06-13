Arsenal interested in Rangers star and will watch him at the Euros

Arsenal is one of the clubs interested in a move for Borna Barisic and they will be watching him at the Euros.

The Croatian was instrumental for Rangers as they won the Scottish Premier League title this season, unbeaten.

He was one of the best left-backs in the competition and could move to the Premier League this summer.

Arsenal is looking for a new left-back to act as a backup to Kieran Tierney next season.

The Gunners are rebuilding their squad and they allowed Sead Kolasinac to leave them halfway through last season.

The Bosnian has returned to the Emirates, but he remains one player that is certainly out of Mikel Arteta’s plans.

Football Insider says Arsenal has been watching Barisic and they will get more information from his performances for Croatia in the Euros.

The Croats are in the same group as England and they faced the Three Lions in their first group game of the competition earlier today.

Arsenal isn’t the only Premier League club looking to sign him with the report claiming that they will face competition from Aston Villa, Wolves and Leeds United for his signature.

Adding him to their squad should make Arsenal stronger and his winning experience at Rangers could be invaluable to the Gunners.