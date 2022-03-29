Arsenal interested in signing 22-year-old Eredivisie winger

Arsenal has been linked to a number of players in the Dutch top flight and the latest name to be connected with a move to the Emirates is Luis Sinisterra of Feyenoord.

The 22-year-old Colombian is having a good season, and he has 10 goals and 5 assist from 24 league matches so far.

Arsenal is already looking for attackers that they can sign ahead of an important summer transfer window.

They are close to making a return to the Champions League and that will require them to add some quality players to their squad.

Attackers are a priority considering Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette could follow Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang through the exit door at the club.

Therefore they have been linked with the likes of Cody Gakpo and a report via Sport Witness says they also want Sinisterra.

The Colombian would be a cheaper alternative to the PSV man and he will cost Mikel Arteta’s side around €15m.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sinisterra is still very young and he could be an exciting option to have off the bench at the Emirates.

We could sign established strikers, but having a talented forward who hasn’t fully established himself in the game like Sinisterra is also a great idea.

We might also need to negotiate down their asking price for his signature if we feel he is not established enough to command that fee.