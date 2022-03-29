Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal interested in signing 22-year-old Eredivisie winger

Arsenal has been linked to a number of players in the Dutch top flight and the latest name to be connected with a move to the Emirates is Luis Sinisterra of Feyenoord.

The 22-year-old Colombian is having a good season, and he has 10 goals and 5 assist from 24 league matches so far.

Arsenal is already looking for attackers that they can sign ahead of an important summer transfer window.

They are close to making a return to the Champions League and that will require them to add some quality players to their squad.

Attackers are a priority considering Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette could follow Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang through the exit door at the club.

Therefore they have been linked with the likes of Cody Gakpo and a report via Sport Witness says they also want Sinisterra.

The Colombian would be a cheaper alternative to the PSV man and he will cost Mikel Arteta’s side around €15m.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sinisterra is still very young and he could be an exciting option to have off the bench at the Emirates.

We could sign established strikers, but having a talented forward who hasn’t fully established himself in the game like Sinisterra is also a great idea.

We might also need to negotiate down their asking price for his signature if we feel he is not established enough to command that fee.

Posted by

Tags Luis Sinisterra

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs