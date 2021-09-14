Arsenal interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen midfield star

Florian Wirtz is the latest German star to emerge from Bayer Leverkusen and he has already caught the attention of Arsenal and other top European clubs.

The 18-year-old has become a mainstay in the Bayer starting XI and he has made it hard for them to miss the departed Kai Havertz.

Todofichajes says although he has a contract that doesn’t expire until 2026, several clubs are interested in him.

He has built on his fine form from last season with two goals and three assists from three matches in this campaign.

This early season form has now made him a target for Bayern Munich and Manchester City as well.

Arsenal knows they will struggle to sign him ahead of the competition. However, one thing that is certain is that he would play more games if he joins them than the other mentioned clubs.

The report claims that he is currently valued at 45m euros, but Bayer is relaxed and if any club wants to sign him from them, they will have to be prepared to spend around double that fee.

That asking price will be too much for Arsenal to pay and they will hope they can negotiate it down if they make their interest official.