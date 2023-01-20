Arsenal interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain teenager

Arsenal is the master of grooming young talents, so it is usually normal when they have found a new youngster to sign.

Under Mikel Arteta, the Gunners have continued their proud tradition of developing youngsters who will become first-team material.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah have come through the ranks at the Emirates and the Gunners now want a PSG jewel.

A report via Sport Witness reveals Arteta’s side has an interest in Warren Zaïre-Emery of PSG, who is highly rated in and outside the French club.

The midfielder is just 16, yet he has already made almost ten league appearances for the senior PSG side, which shows how much they trust the Frenchman.

The report reveals Arsenal likes the teenager too and the Gunners could poach him from the Parisians soon enough.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We remain one of the most attractive clubs in the world and Zaïre-Emery will have read or heard about our history with young players.

This should make it easier for us to get the deal sorted on the player side, but PSG has so much money and will match whatever offer we put on the table for the midfielder.

