Arsenal interested in signing Tottenham’s destroyer

As the biggest team in north London, Arsenal will want to always torment Spurs and reports have linked them with a player that single-handedly dumped the Lilywhites out of the Europa League.

Dynamo Zagreb eliminated Jose Mourinho’s team thanks to a stunning hat-trick from Mislav Orsic and The Times newspaper via Mail Sport says Arsenal wants to sign the Croatian winger.

The Gunners want to bolster their attack when the transfer window reopens and he has entered their radar.

Arsenal has had an inconsistent season and they look set to miss out on the European places.

They are still in the Europa League and that represents their best chance of finishing the season with European football.

Regardless of how the campaign ends, they will bolster their team in the summer and the 28 year old winger has been linked with a move to the Emirates.

He joined Zagreb in 2018 and has a contract with them until 2025, which puts them in a comfortable position to ask for a good transfer fee.

He has been well-travelled with the report claiming that he has had spells in South Korea, Italy and Slovenia before now.

Mikel Arteta has struggled to get good performances from the likes of Willian and Nicolas Pepe and he might join to provide better returns to the team.