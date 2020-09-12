Arsenal international considering his future as his priority is revealed

The Daily Mail claims that Ainsley Maitland-Niles is considering quitting Arsenal if he will not be afforded regular playing time because he wants to remain an important member of the England national team.

He made his senior national debut for the Three Lions in their last international match against Denmark having earned his first call up after Arsenal’s Community Shield game against Liverpool.

With Euro2020 around the corner, the Arsenal academy product wants to be in the squad for the competition.

He knows that he will have to keep playing regularly to remain in Gareth Southgate’s plans and that will influence his decision on where his future lies.

He was on the verge of being sold by Arsenal in this transfer window after the club made him available for transfer.

Wolves indicated an interest in signing him, but their bid of around £15 million was rejected by Arsenal.

Mail Online claims that they are preparing to come back with an improved offer.

Wolves might get to sign him this time if he decides that a move away will give him more chances to play regularly.

Leaving Arsenal will not be an easy decision for him as he has been at the club since the age of 10.