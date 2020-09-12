Arsenal international considering his future as his priority is revealed

The Daily Mail claims that Ainsley Maitland-Niles is considering quitting Arsenal if he will not be afforded regular playing time because he wants to remain an important member of the England national team.
He made his senior national debut for the Three Lions in their last international match against Denmark having earned his first call up after Arsenal’s Community Shield game against Liverpool.
With Euro2020 around the corner, the Arsenal academy product wants to be in the squad for the competition.
He knows that he will have to keep playing regularly to remain in Gareth Southgate’s plans and that will influence his decision on where his future lies.
He was on the verge of being sold by Arsenal in this transfer window after the club made him available for transfer.
Wolves indicated an interest in signing him, but their bid of around £15 million was rejected by Arsenal.
Mail Online claims that they are preparing to come back with an improved offer.
Wolves might get to sign him this time if he decides that a move away will give him more chances to play regularly.
Leaving Arsenal will not be an easy decision for him as he has been at the club since the age of 10.
I do not see him leaving now. He has finally proved himself as worthy of a regular place and his versatility is a big asset to us.
Sell when stock is high. Don’t make another wishere, Ramsay, Welbeck,Ozil and many more. There is always replacement but don’t let ur asset go away in cheap. Its better to get 20mil for AMN than 5mil for Gnabry.
He needs to calm down too…
I’m actually getting tired of players threatening to leave.
Anyone who wants to should f##king walk out the door.
He will get his chances, the situation is similar to Martinez’s.
There’s no guaranteed starter in this team, Arteta has made that clear vocally and with his selections.
Next game he might sit for Saka to play.
Look at Pepe today, 72M on the bench for a free transfer.
What Arteta is doing is what none of our coach did for years now.
Rotating players and making sure while they contribute, no single player gets too comfortable.
Or do you think the likes of Ceballos and Xhaka will get comfortable too?
Wait until we bring in two more midfielders, then you’ll see madness.
Everyone needs to fight for game time and the jersey.
I love it, it’s what Pep did with all of his superstars before winning the league.
Martinez has already walked out.
If Niles keeps insisting he will too, then I won’t complain if we choose to accept the fee for him.
Can’t keep players who don’t want to stay.
I’m getting tired of reading these…
Just look at Lacazette, he contributes and works hard for the team, yet he gets rotated with Nketiah. Still he’s not complaining or threatening to leave, he didn’t do that last season.
He’s only focused on contributing and improving in each game to convince the coach.
All these small small academy kids threatening to leave now can all leave if they want to.
I completely agree!
To start, you need to be better than the competition. Right now, he’s better than Kolasinac and that’s why he’s starting. In all the other positions he plays, he’s just not the best. He has potential to be the best, but he isn’t. Very soon, even at LWB, he’ll have to tussle it out with Tierney .
My advice to him, knuckle down and prove your worth. He had a lot of room on the flanks today and yet the best he did was whip in a half assed cross.
Be the best or hit the bench.
Can we rely on the veracity of any “claim” made by the Mail or indeed any tabloid newspaper?.
Eddie, you are spot on. I couldn’t have put it any better.