Arsenal international expected to be sidelined for two weeks

Cedric Soares is reported to be out of action for the coming fortnight after missing Arsenal’s Europa League clash on Thursday.

The Portuguese defender was expected to start against FC Zurich in a back four alongside Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kieran Tierney and Rob Holding, but Gabriel Magalgaes eventually had to start in his place. The Brazilian has played a first-team role throughout the campaign thus far, and was due to be rested, but the injury to Cedric changed that.

His absence was initially claimed to have been due to a knock, but he is now claimed to be recovering over the next two weeks, meaning that he will also miss our clash with PSV on Thursday (assuming it still goes ahead).

Cedric is unlikely to be a huge worry for us, given he is our third-choice to fill in at right-back at present, and given that there is unlikely to be any domestic football inside the coming fortnight means that players will surely get a little rest already.

