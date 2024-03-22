Arsenal international players on duty last night with Zinchenko and Kiwior featuring

Arsenal’s international duties

11 of our Arsenal lads are away on international duty for their countries for the next week and a bit, and last night we got to see Oleksandr Zinchenko get some much needed minutes for his country as they walked way 2-1 winners in their Qualification playoff against Bosnia & Herzegovina at the Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica.

Zinchenko started and played 76 minutes before being subbed off. He started the game in the midfield playing as somewhat of a holding right midfielder. He had a decent game, getting 47 touches in his time on the pitch, completely 34/40 (88%) accurate passes, but didn’t have his strongest game.

Zinchenko has been subbed on for Arsenal in recent matches, but you could tell that lack on game time has left him a bit sloppy. Bosnia & Herzegovina were able to shut him down and keep him from making a big influence on the game and he will now travel back to London as The Ukraine don’t have another game in this break.

Jakub Kiwior’s Poland faced off against Estonia in their Playoff Qualification for the Euros and walked away 5-1 winners after a thumping of performance. Kiwior started and played a full 90 minutes and had a hell of a game at left back. Having a massive 124 touches throughout the game, he was involved in a lot of the build up play and walked away one of the best players on the pitch.

Completing 101/108 (94%) of his passes he was dangerous when on the ball, creating spaces for his teammates and getting back when needed. He looked very good in the air and for a very young player was oozing confidence and leadership at the back. A big win for Poland and Kiwior and his country will now focus on beating Wales away from home on the 26th of March.

Tonight, we could see a two of Arsenal players represent their countries starting with Martin Odegaard’s Norway facing off against Czech Republic in an international friendly in Norway. It should be a great game as both teams are ranked very closely to each other and another chance to see our Captain get some minutes for his country.

Mohammed Elneny’s Egypt will tonight face off against New Zealand in a friendly. Elenny should start and get some needed minutes for his country as he has become a vital part of their set up in the midfield. It will be good to see the midfielder get some minutes after being sidelined for some time at club level.

A lot of action to watch and to keep an eye on, fingers crossed everyone has a good game and stay’s fit and healthy.

Daisy Mae