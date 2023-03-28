Arsenal international report including Kiwior and Lino Sousa playing

Arsenal sent a number of players out to represent their countries in this international break and they mostly did well.

The Gunners have good players at all levels at the club, who continue to get called up to their country’s senior and age-grade teams.

In the last round of matches, some Gunners featured and the club has reported it on its website.

They report Jakub Kiwior was on from the entirety of Poland’s match against Albania yesterday as he helped his nation earn a 1-0 win.

Karl Hein was in goal for Estonia, but they lost their game to Austria 2-1 in Linz.

Chris Hughton, the Ghana manager, rested Thomas Partey for his team’s match against Angola as he nursed a minor injury.

Lino Sousa was in the starting XI for the England U18 side as they beat Switzerland, with the defender playing just over an hour.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our fine form this season will prompt national team bosses to look to name our players who are eligible in their respective squads.

It is a thing of pride to represent your nation and the club will continue supporting its international players.

As everyone returns, hopefully, they will stay switched on in the Premier League title race.

Feeling Bored during the international break?

TAKE THE ARSENAL QUIZ – Test your knowledge about Arsenal

–compiled by our friends in the Irish Supporters Club – DublinArsenal