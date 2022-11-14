Arsenal international roundup – Caitlin Foord and Beth Mead in tip top form (Women)

International update: Arsenal’s Caitlin Foord scores twice for the Matildas! By Michelle

Arsenal’s Caitlin Foord continued her fine scoring form on international duty as she scored twice in a huge victory for the Matildas.

Foord was also awarded Player of the Match for her fantastic display for Australia as they beat Sweden 4-0 in Melbourne, Australia. Steph Catley also played the full 90 minutes and helped to secure a clean sheet for the Australian Women’s national team. Stina Blackstenius, meanwhile, made a 57-minute appearance for Sweden. Lina Hurtig was not there for Sweden as she pulled out of the international friendlies after an injury picked up against Leicester in the Women’s Super League.

Speaking in the post-match press conference following the game Foord said I’m just enjoying myself at the minute, I’m enjoying my football, I’ve always known that I’m at my best when I’m enjoying myself.

Foord continued: We don’t get many opportunities to play on home soil so I just want to enjoy every moment of that and make the most of every opportunity.

When discussing the reasons behind her good form for club and country, Foord said I just put it down to having an off-season, having time away from the game, having time to refresh and to miss the game a bit. I think that’s what I have needed, there have been so many years going backwards and forwards and not really having that time to settle down and miss the game. Making the move to England has given me the opportunity to do that.

On top of that, being at a club like Arsenal in the level that I am training in day in, day out and the demand to have to perform, otherwise you’ll be on the bench because there are so many great players. It is that challenge to stay in the team week in, week out.

Beth Mead made her 50th appearance for the Lionesses on Friday, providing two assists to help England to a dominant 4-0 win over Japan. We were at this match and I have to say, the Pinatar Arena in Murcia, Spain, was a great venue to enjoy Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses in fine form. Arsenal’s Lotte Wubben-Moy was on the bench but Beth Mead played the full 90 minutes. Gosh, does that girl covers some distance up and down the pitch! She literally seemed to be wherever the ball was.. whether defending or up at the goal end of the operation. Those assists were point perfect!

Arsenal’s Mana Iwabuchi started for the losing side, Japan, will be hoping for a better result when Japan face Spain on November 15. That game was Japan’s first defeat in 2022..

Arsenal’s outstanding goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger recorded yet another clean sheet as Austria recorded their first-ever win over the Italian national team. Laura Wienroither also started for the Austrian side, being substituted after 73 minutes.

Noelle Maritz claimed her 100th international cap for Switzerland. She played the full game as Switzerland narrowly lost to Denmark 2-1 on Friday evening. Swiss captain Lia Walti did not make an appearance against the Danish side.

Arsenal’s October Player of the Month Frida Maanum played the full 90 for Norway but was unable to prevent a 2-1 defeat against a lively French side.

The Lionesses are back in action at Pinatar Arena in Murcia, Spain tomorrow night (Tuesday 15th November) to face Norway. Norway will no doubt be hoping for a more favourable result than they achieved against Denmark, but there is probably little hope as Sarina Wiegman’s side are now 25 unbeaten and head into the Norway game in excellent form. Beth Mead will miss the Norway game as she has been granted personal leave.

The international break has been interesting but we CANNOT wait for the Women’s Super League to be back in action, especially with Arsenal’s next match as they face Manchester United Women at Emirates Stadium!

