Arsenal international roundup – Elneny lucky to progess but Tomiyasu faces must-win decider

Today’s International round up

As the group stages of the Africa Cup Of Nations and The AFC Asian Cup are coming to and end, Arsenal fans would have been watching to see if Mohamed Elneny and Takehiro Tomiyasu are playing well for their respective countries and we’ve been blessed with lots of action from both tournaments so far.

Egypt had a rocky start to the tournament and have drawn all three of their games in the group stages after drawing with top of the group table Cape Verde last night, Egypt scraping through to the next stages by the skin of their teeth and can consider themselves lucky that other results ended up swinging their way with Mozambique and Ghana drawing 1-1 as well last night and were both knocked out of the group.

Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny made the match day squad but didn’t make an appearance on the pitch against Cape Verde in what would have been a bit of a surprise for Egypt and Arsenal fans as Elneny has looked like a key part of the national team for a while now, hopefully it’s nothing serious and it was just squad rotation.

Egypt will go through to the next round of the AFCON and will face off against the runner up of group F which at this point could be any of group F as it’s a close one, Morocco currently sit top of their group on 4 points and will face Zambia in the last game of the group stage and DR Congo who currently sit 2nd in the group will play Tanzania and the country to finish second will face off against Elneny’s Egypt.

Takehiro Tomiyasu’s Japan will face Indonesia tomorrow in a must-win game for Japan. Having lost to Iraq in the last match, Japan will need to find a way to bounce back to their form and get their heads back into the game. Before the Iraq game Japan had not lost a game since March last year and will be hoping to get back to that incredible form.

Tomiyasu played 45 minutes against Iraq where he didn’t see a goal get past him, I think it’s very likely we see him starting if fit and able, and will hopefully give Japan that experience at the back that will lead them onto the next stages.

What’s our thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video reviewing our battering of Crystal Palace thanks to our Brilliant Brazilians

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…