Arsenal international updates including impressive display from Saliba

William Saliba is developing a reputation as one of the finest defenders from France at the moment.

The Arsenal man is having an impressive first season at the club after he returned from a loan spell at Olympique Marseille the last term.

The Gunners have identified him as one player that can help them become a top club again.

They see him playing a great role at the club and that could help him get into the France squad for Qatar 2022.

Saliba has been getting call-ups to the senior France national team this year and he is in the group now.

Arsenal reports on its website that he played as a first-half substitute for Le Bleus last night as they beat Austria 2-0.

Folarin Balogun was also on international duty and he played as a second-half substitute for the England Under21 side.

Henry Jeffcott also played for the Northern Ireland under21 against Scotland.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have several players out with their respective countries for this international window and it is a thing of pride.

Their performance during the break will give them even more confidence on their return to the club next week.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta talks about Granit Xhaka, Fabio Vieira and Arsenal’s improvement since last year…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids