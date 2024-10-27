Arsenal internationals: McCabe captains Ireland Women to 6-0 win v Georgia, with 2 goals & 2 assists!

I’m sure you’re curious about which of your favourite Arsenal Women players have been making an impression on international duty. Well, here’s a roundup of our girls on international duty this week:

Leah Williamson (61 minutes), Alessia Russo (73 minutes), and Beth Mead (82 minutes) all started in England’s 3-4 friendly loss to Germany.

Katie McCabe (90 minutes) impressed versus Georgia in the first leg of round 1 of the 2025 Euro qualifiers. McCabe scored two goals (one penalty) and assisted 2 others in a game the Girls in Green won 6-0.

In the Spain versus Canada friendly, Mariona Caldentey (90 minutes) and Laia Codina (90 minutes) featured as Spain played out to a 1-1 draw.

Swedish duo Rosa Kafaji (66 minutes) and Stina Blackstenius (82 minutes) both started for Sweden versus Luxembourg in that first leg of round 1 of the 2025 Euro qualifiers. Blackstenius scored as Sweden won 4-0.

As Australia and Switzerland met in a friendly match that ended in a 1-1 draw, Lia Walti (90 minutes) captained the Swiss, as Caitlin Foord (90 minutes) and Kyra Cooney-Cross (78 minutes) both started while Steph Catley came off the bench in the 65th minute of that game.

Frida Maanum (61 minutes) continued her fine form this campaign; she scored for Norway in the 0-5 win over Albania as the two clashed in the first leg of the 2025 Euro qualifiers.

Kathrine Kühl made a cameo appearance in the Denmark versus South Africa friendly. She came on in the 69th minute and scored in that 5-0 win.

Emily Fox started (66 minutes) and featured in the USA’s 3-1 friendly win over Iceland.

Manuela Zinsberger (90 minutes), who’s been warming the bench at Arsenal for the last couple of games, kept a clean sheet as her Austrian side beat Slovenia 0-3 in the first leg of round 1 of the 2025 Euro qualifiers.

Our Gunners are back in action from 27th to 30th October before they all head back to Arsenal to prepare for their next big WSL game, against Manchester United, at Leigh Sports Village, on Sunday 3rd November, kick-off: 12.30PM UK.

Sunday, October 27

USA (Fox) vs Iceland

International Friendly | Nashville | 9.30pm

Monday, October 28

Germany vs Australia (Catley, Cooney-Cross, Foord)

International Friendly | Duisburg | 5.10pm

Tuesday, October 29

Austria (Zinsberger) vs Slovenia

Euro 2025 qualifiers | Ried im Innkreis | 5pm

Denmark (Kuhl) vs Netherlands (Van Domselaar)

International Friendly | Esbjerg | 5pm

Italy vs Spain (Caldentey, Codina)

International Friendly | Vicenza | 5.15pm

England U23 (Godfrey) vs Portugal U23

European U23 League | Shrewsbury | 5.30pm

Norway (Maanum) vs Albania

Euro 2025 qualifiers | Oslo | 6pm

Sweden (Blackstenius, Kafaji) vs Luxembourg

Euro 2025 qualifiers | Gothenburg | 6pm

Ireland (McCabe) vs Georgia

Euro 2025 qualifiers | Dublin | 7.30pm

England (Mead, Russo, Williamson, Wubben-Moy) vs South Africa

International Friendly | Coventry | 7.45pm

Switzerland (Walti) vs France

International Friendly | Geneva | 8pm

Wednesday, October 30

USA (Fox) vs Argentina

International Friendly | Louisville | 11pm

Hopefully our girls return unharmed, and in good form, to continue the Arsenal Women’s resurgence that was on before the break.

What are your thoughts Gooners? Are you watching much of the international action?

Michelle M

