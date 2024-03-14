Arsenal internatonal trio return from the Gold Cup ahead WSL clash with Chelsea Women

Arsenal Women’s Emily Fox, Cloe Lacasse & Sabrina D’Angelo have been in the US for the past few weeks, competing for their respective countries, in the inaugural Women’s Gold Cup.

Cloe Lacasse & Sabrina D’Angelo’s Canada Women’s National Team (CANWNT) were knocked out at the semi-final stage of the tournament, by Emily Fox’s American National Team (USWNT).

Emily Fox’s USWNT went into the Gold Cup Final against Brazil, where the US won by 1-0 and lifted the Women’s Gold Cup. The only goal of the match from USWNT captain Lindsey Horan, beautifully assisted by Arsenal’s very own Emily Fox. Emily returns to the Arsenal camp as a Women’s Gold Cup Champion!

The trio have now returned to London, and were back in training with the Arsenal team on 13th March.

Arsenal Women have one of their most important games of the season to play tomorrow, Friday 15th March, against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge Stadium. Kick-off is at 7PM UK and the game will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Sabrina D’Angelo joined Arsenal in January 2023, Cloe Lacasse joined in summer 2023, and Emily Fox is Arsenal’s newest recruit – arriving in January 2024.

Emily Fox has had an instant impact on this Arsenal squad, and will be a very welcome addition to Eidevall’s options for Friday’s starting XI.

Cloe Lacasse was voted Arsenal Women’s February Player of the Month. Cloe netted 3 goals in 3 appearances, scoring twice in Arsenal’s 4-0 win over London City Lionesses and netting the all-important second goal in Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Manchester United at a sold-out Emirates stadium.

Happy to have these most excellent players back in our ranks ahead of our clash with Chelsea Gooners? I know I am!

COYGW!

Michelle M

