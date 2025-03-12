Arsenal into Champions League quarter finals after 2-2 draw with PSV

PSV held Arsenal to a 2-2 draw in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 game tonight.
Being 7-1 up before even kicking a ball this evening, Arsenal could afford to change much of their team, with three left-backs starting the game.
Kieran Tierney, Jakub Kiwior, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Raheem Sterling all earned a rare start.
The Gunners began confidently and unsurprisingly extended their lead to 8-1 early on through Zinchenko.
The Emirates has had nights when the fans expected so much from their team, but this was not one of them, so when Ivan Perisic equalised for PSV, it did not worry Gooners too much.
The Gunners remained determined to entertain their fans and ensure they did not lose the game despite its insignificance, and this led them to threaten PSV several times for the next goal.
It eventually came from another Sterling assist, as Declan Rice restored their lead against a PSV side struggling to defend as was the case in the first leg.
PSV knew they could not overturn the tie, but they did not want to lose in London and it showed in their determination to level the score again.
Their persistence eventually paid off as Couhaib Driouech scored a superb second for the Dutchmen.
Arsenal kept pushing to score what could have been the winner, but it never came, and PSV earned some redemption with a draw.
Arsenal will face either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals, and there is every reason to believe that Arteta’s men can beat whichever side they end up facing.
A bit of a dead rubber of a game after the first. A few first teamers got a rest so lets see if we can improve in the prem. The only minus was the baffling yellow Rice got. Next game in the CL will be a proper game.
scratching my head why Rice even participated in this match honestly. But yea not much to write home about, two nice goals from us. Overall a bit of a sloppy game anyways with zero stakes.
What RSH said 👍
I thought the first half was entertaining. Great to see White back and for some more direct play. Congrats to Sterling and Zinchenko in particular. As much as bringing on the younger guns is important, tonight was more about finishing well at an important stage in the competition and the ‘second string also need to play to be match ready at this point of the season if called upon to take on a leading role.
I couldn’t for the life of me understand what Rice did to put himself under pressure in the next round. The card was such a weak decision
And it’s Real Madrid, very controversially !
Hopefully Saka is back for the Madrid ties!!
Real Madrid it is! Exciting stuff
Sloppy, excused as a non game and new line up but I at least expected the benchers to try to prove themselves. Well, we now know for certain who MUST leave for end season….Sterling, Jorginho, and Kwivior who at center back doesnt read the game well enough.
If we didnt need a bench. Trossard too..
I’m glad we face RM. Atletico would have been a harder nut to crack, in my opinion.
My thoughts too NY Gunner, we struggle with low blocks big time at least Real Madrid will be abit open for us.
I was pleased to see Sterling perform very well. Credit to him in this game.
Sterling had a good game and Jorginho was excellent at times.