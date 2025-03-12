Arsenal into Champions League quarter finals after 2-2 draw with PSV

PSV held Arsenal to a 2-2 draw in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 game tonight.

Being 7-1 up before even kicking a ball this evening, Arsenal could afford to change much of their team, with three left-backs starting the game.

Kieran Tierney, Jakub Kiwior, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Raheem Sterling all earned a rare start.

The Gunners began confidently and unsurprisingly extended their lead to 8-1 early on through Zinchenko.

The Emirates has had nights when the fans expected so much from their team, but this was not one of them, so when Ivan Perisic equalised for PSV, it did not worry Gooners too much.

The Gunners remained determined to entertain their fans and ensure they did not lose the game despite its insignificance, and this led them to threaten PSV several times for the next goal.

It eventually came from another Sterling assist, as Declan Rice restored their lead against a PSV side struggling to defend as was the case in the first leg.

PSV knew they could not overturn the tie, but they did not want to lose in London and it showed in their determination to level the score again.

Their persistence eventually paid off as Couhaib Driouech scored a superb second for the Dutchmen.

Arsenal kept pushing to score what could have been the winner, but it never came, and PSV earned some redemption with a draw.

Arsenal will face either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals, and there is every reason to believe that Arteta’s men can beat whichever side they end up facing.