Arsenal investigating potential Covid-breach by Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to be questioned by Arsenal Football Club after a video emerged of the player getting a tattoo, with no masks being warn.

All players and members of the team are restricted to strict Coronavirus protocols in order to protect each other, and preserve the continuation of the sport amidst these torrid times.

Tattoo parlours are not permitted to be open currently due to lockdown legislation, and with the video having been posted onto Intagram within the last week, the club are preparing to question their star-striker on the video.

It is unknown what measures Arsenal could impose on the striker if the meeting was in fact last week, or if protocols were broken in order to meet with Alejandro Nicholas Bernal, with the venue and date of the meeting unknown at present.

PEA returned to form on Sunday when scoring his first Premier League hat-trick of his career, so fingers crossed this will all just blow over without any issues, and our star can carry on doing what he does best in front of goal.

Will Arsenal look to brush this under the carpet even if it proved to be true? Do we expect any results of the investigation to remain private?

Patrick