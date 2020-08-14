Arsenal investigating themselves over major transfer blunder

Arsenal has launched an investigation into their transfer businesses and the £72 million signing of Nicolas Pepe from Lille last summer is reportedly the major subject of the review.

ESPN claims that in their bid to get better at making signings, the Gunners have decided to investigate how they have been spending their money for some time now.

One of the major examples of how wasteful and misjudging the Gunners have been in their transfer dealings recently is their signing of Pepe.

Although the Ivorian had a fine season in the 2018/2019 campaign, the Gunners weren’t the only team looking to sign him.

His other suitors were, however, blown away when they realised how much Mikel Arteta’s side was willing to pay to capture his signature and they simply pulled out and allowed the Gunners to have a free run.

They paid an initial £20 million for the winger and agreed to spread the rest over a five-year period.

The winger was signed instead of Wilfried Zaha after he had netted more than 20 goals for Lille. The Gunners expected him to be in scintillating form for their team, but his first season in England has been somewhat underwhelming.

He managed 5 goals and 6 assists in 31 Premier League games.