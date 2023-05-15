Arsenal Invincible advises Arteta to consider who is leaving before planning his transfer strategy

Ex-Arsenal legend and Invincible Gilberto Silva thinks Arteta should be focused on more than who he wants to sign. He claims the Spaniard should consider signings to replace players he may lose. So which key players could be leaving the Emirates?

There’s talk about Granit Xhaka leaving; German clubs are reportedly crazy about him; Kieran Tierney is also said to be playing his last games as a Gunner; and Reiss Nelson is linked with an exit when his deal expires. Gilberto says Arteta needs to get his planning right this summer.

“Before Arteta thinks about which players he can bring into his team, he needs to consider if he is going to lose players. If he is going to lose players, they will obviously need to bring in new players to replace them,” said Silva to Casinosite as quoted by the Express.

Silva also mentioned the right back as a priority position; he wants Arteta to get a top-class option as he feels Zinchenko should play more in midfield next season.

“Having Zinchenko play again as a central midfielder, I think, would be really good for Arsenal, so maybe left-back would be a position they could think about strengthening.

“But it all depends on Mikel and what he wants. He needs two players like Tierney and Zinchenko fighting for the same position so that it raises the standards.”

Is Silva’s transfer prescription what Arteta ought to go with?

