Arsenal Invincible believes that Arteta ‘could be the next Arsene Wenger’

Gael Clichy has claimed that Mikel Arteta could be ‘the next Arsene Wenger’ if given the time at Arsenal.

The former Gunners defender moved to north London back in 2003, and his debut season saw the club set a new precedent, going onto win the Premier League without suffering a single defeat.

The left-back’s path didn’t cross with the current Arsenal boss until much later however, leaving the Emirates to join Manchester City in the same summer that Arteta arrived as a red, but remained at the Etihad until 2017, playing under the then-assistant coach for his final season with the club.

Clichy insists that Arteta has all the tools to go far in the game however after spending one year under his coaching, and goes as far as to claim he has what it takes to become the ‘next Arsene Wenger’.

“Arteta has so much knowledge and he had the luxury to learn from Pep [Guardiola],” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I really believe in the long term he could be the next Arsene Wenger. He is quite young, and I truly believe, given time, he will prove people wrong.”