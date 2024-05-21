Arsenal Invincible bizzarrely blames Unai Emery as the reason Arsenal lost the title

Martin Keown blames Unai Emery for Arsenal’s loss of the title

There’s a lot of factors that go into a football season and it’s not very often that you’ll see a team go a whole season without any issues or losses (obviously except for the Invincibles) and when you come so close to getting what you’ve been fighting so hard for, to only just fall short, it really hurts.

When we look at the bigger picture of this season as a whole, it seems very disappointing. Yes we walked way 2nd and were almost able to clinch the title out of Manchester City’s hands, but ultimately, we walk away from this season with nothing but a charity shield, which makes you feel like we’ve somewhat underachieved.

Former Arsenal legend Martin Keown, who himself was a part of the Invincibles, spoke on TalkSport after the final day of football about Arsenal missing out on the title, and said this ““They [City] have that luxury, Arsenal are a developing club, you go into a fight with Man City, if Arsenal manage a draw and they don’t lose to Villa they can be champions. So they went there to pick up those necessary points up because they know if they get beat, it just wipes Arsenal out and City do it again.”

“I think the reason Arsenal didn’t win the league was because of Unai Emery – he takes six points off of Arsenal.

“I’m going to say this because I genuinely feel this that he’s like the swan on the surface, very calm, plays against his old team respectively but below the surface he’s desperate, those little feet are going like crazy to beat Arsenal and he’s managed it, he stopped Arsenal winning the league.”

“It’s ironic, I played for both great clubs, and Villa have just been amazing. They started the season by conceding five goals and they finished it by conceding five goals and in between they’ve ended up top four, but they’ve had a massive say in who won the Premier League this year. But the level City have set, they set the benchmark and I think Arsenal are catching up very quickly.”

“If I’m an Arsenal player now, you go away, you think about it, you use it as oxygen, you come out of the ashes and come back firing and you keep going until you win.”

And personally, I agree. I think were very close to catching up to City, but it’s the games we lost that we should have won that have held us back from lifting the title. The game against Villa and the game against Fulham really set us back and if we could have walked away with 3 points from both of those games, we would have taken the title.

It’s just the little things and the mentality that needs to change for us to have any glory, we are still a very young squad and I can see a great future with these players and manager, I think it’s just going to take a little bit more patience.

But I’m not sure we can put all the blame on Unai Emery, do you?

Daisy Mae

