Arsenal Invincible can’t understand why Guardiola sold Zinchenko to Arsenal

Oleksander Zinchenko has been a true game changer since moving to the Emirates. He did not play consistently for part of the first half of the season, but he has been able to do so since the turn of the year.

The Ukrainian has been a game changer, with his brilliant ball skills allowing him to cover not only the leftback position, but also the midfield, where he drifts with the ball to feed the attacking players, contributing to the attack.

He deservedly won the January Arsenal player of the month award. Lauren, an Arsenal legend who was a member of the Invincibles, recently spoke to Betway about how Zinchenko has impressed him.

Pep Guardiola on Zinchenko: “I think everyone here is in love with him. He was an important figure in our club. At the end, there were reasons & Mikel knows him pretty well & he believed he could be this piece to try & make the process a little bit better. I’m happy for him.” pic.twitter.com/616YBuEjr7 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) February 15, 2023

“I’m not sure what Pep is thinking, but all I know is we’ve got a fantastic player,” said Lauren.

“He gives us a lot defensively, and he helps us dominate the middle of the park.

“This Arsenal squad dominate the opposition. In order to do that, you need a player like Zinchenko.

“He’s a player who can come inside and get closer to Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka to help take control of midfield.”

Although his performance against Everton and Brentford was criticised, Zinchenko could be Arsenal’s signing of the season if he regains his January form.

Daniel O



WATCH Mikel Arteta discusses the Man City defeat and the reasons why we lost the game..

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids