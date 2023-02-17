Arsenal News Latest News

Arsenal Invincible can’t understand why Guardiola sold Zinchenko to Arsenal

Oleksander Zinchenko has been a true game changer since moving to the Emirates. He did not play consistently for part of the first half of the season, but he has been able to do so since the turn of the year.

The Ukrainian has been a game changer, with his brilliant ball skills allowing him to cover not only the leftback position, but also the midfield, where he drifts with the ball to feed the attacking players, contributing to the attack.

He deservedly won the January Arsenal player of the month award. Lauren, an Arsenal legend who was a member of the Invincibles, recently spoke to Betway about how Zinchenko has impressed him.

“I’m not sure what Pep is thinking, but all I know is we’ve got a fantastic player,” said Lauren.

“He gives us a lot defensively, and he helps us dominate the middle of the park.

“This Arsenal squad dominate the opposition. In order to do that, you need a player like Zinchenko.

“He’s a player who can come inside and get closer to Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka to help take control of midfield.”

Although his performance against Everton and Brentford was criticised, Zinchenko could be Arsenal’s signing of the season if he regains his January form.

Daniel O

 
WATCH Mikel Arteta discusses the Man City defeat and the reasons why we lost the game..

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal Women Mead & Williamson nominated for LGBT Awards 2023 Sports Personality
Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal get back to winning ways at Aston Villa?
C’mon Arteta, Surely Martinelli needs to be replaced by Trossard against Aston Villa?
Posted by

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs