Arsenal invincible has his say on the Mesut Ozil saga and makes perfect sense

Former Arsenal man, Lauren believes that Mesut Ozil has to take the blame for his axe from the Arsenal team.

The Gunners have registered their team sheet for the Premier League and Europa League this season and the German wasn’t included in both lists.

That means he will be without competitive first-team football until January at the very least.

The German remains the club’s top earner with a weekly pay of £350,000, but Mikel Arteta has been forced to sideline him from his first-team plans.

The club has come under fire for not registering Ozil, but Lauren believes that the midfielder only has himself to blame.

The Camerounian, who spent seven years at Arsenal, told Sky Sports that there is no way that a player will do well in training and show that he is worth playing and he won’t be considered for action by his manager.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, he said: ‘All of us who follow Arsenal want to see the best players but this situation has not come from now. I believe it is the same with Emery and Arteta.

‘Arteta would love to have the best players in the squad. If Ozil is not there it’s a consequence of many issues.

‘First of all, it’s the fault of the player. I believe if you have the quality, if you are a top player, if you are not involved week in week out I believe that is your own fault.

‘If you are doing everything that you should do as a top player it is difficult for a manager and a club to say look you are not going to play, you are not going to be involved in the team.’



Lauren is a proper legend that deserves full respect because of his involvement in Arsenal’s glory days, not something we can say about Ozil.