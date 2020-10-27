Arsenal invincible has his say on the Mesut Ozil saga and makes perfect sense

Former Arsenal man, Lauren believes that Mesut Ozil has to take the blame for his axe from the Arsenal team.
The Gunners have registered their team sheet for the Premier League and Europa League this season and the German wasn’t included in both lists.
That means he will be without competitive first-team football until January at the very least.
The German remains the club’s top earner with a weekly pay of £350,000, but Mikel Arteta has been forced to sideline him from his first-team plans.
The club has come under fire for not registering Ozil, but Lauren believes that the midfielder only has himself to blame.
The Camerounian, who spent seven years at Arsenal, told Sky Sports that there is no way that a player will do well in training and show that he is worth playing and he won’t be considered for action by his manager.
Speaking to Sky Sports News, he said: ‘All of us who follow Arsenal want to see the best players but this situation has not come from now. I believe it is the same with Emery and Arteta.
‘Arteta would love to have the best players in the squad. If Ozil is not there it’s a consequence of many issues.
‘First of all, it’s the fault of the player. I believe if you have the quality, if you are a top player, if you are not involved week in week out I believe that is your own fault.
‘If you are doing everything that you should do as a top player it is difficult for a manager and a club to say look you are not going to play, you are not going to be involved in the team.’
Lauren is a proper legend that deserves full respect because of his involvement in Arsenal’s glory days, not something we can say about Ozil.
Laurent has no clue what is happening at the club does he? Looks like ozil was doing everything before under all the mangers even MA week in week out but after lockdown he got hit in the head and refused to train. Some Arsenal ex players were really good but they are complete trash when they speak now. They have no clue as to what happens in football world now a days. Player selection are driven by amount of money clubs have dished out on them plus the sponsorship deals play a role as well. There are so many other factors involved now a days to just performing in trainin day in day out.
Sometimes people gain more respect when they remain quite, Lauren has no clue what he is talking about, Personally I can stand in Ozils shoes, Arsenal as a club is runned and being ruined by politics that favours the ownership,
How come the world has forgotten about the club that boast of the most expensive tickets yet have no money for transfer, less than six months ago begged their players to take wage cut to be able to survive this period of pandemic and keep staffing intact days back sacked them down to the clubs mascot despite winning the FA cup and community shield, once upon a Time Wenger made a comment while he was here that he is responsible for the …. number of workers in the club. Why did Raul Sanelhi have to leave, why the immediate promotion of Arteta from just a coach to the team manager, After venting our anger on players do you ever wonder why they left Arsenal at the peak of their careers, not once or twice but nothing is being done about it, imagine Arsenal carrying Chelsea waste like William, unwanted players like Luiz ( who at His peak would not settle for average Arsenal) , Cech who sold us out in finals to book a place back in Chelsea less than a month Later, I thought you brought in William apart from his first match fluke what else with Him?,
Ozil is the talk to cover their shame, that same ozil is paying your mascot now , think Gooners think it’s not about ozil it’s the fact that arsenl is being downsized to an average club.