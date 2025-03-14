Arsenal invincible insists Nwaneri is currently better than Foden and Grealish

Martin Keown believes Ethan Nwaneri is currently outperforming Jack Grealish and Phil Foden, as speculation grows that Thomas Tuchel could include the Arsenal youngster in his first England squad.

Nwaneri has been in outstanding form for Arsenal this season and has emerged as one of England’s most exciting young talents. At just 17 years old, he would typically be expected to play for England’s youth teams. However, his regular appearances and impressive performances at club level have led to suggestions that he could be fast-tracked into the senior Three Lions squad.

His rapid development has caught the attention of fans and pundits alike, with many believing he is already good enough to represent England at senior level. Having been trusted by Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, Nwaneri has shown composure, technical ability, and maturity beyond his years, strengthening calls for his inclusion in the national team.

Keown has acknowledged Nwaneri’s immense talent but has urged caution in handling his progression. While he believes Tuchel should be careful when considering the teenager for selection, he insists that Nwaneri is currently ahead of Manchester City stars Grealish and Foden in terms of form.

Speaking to Talk Sport, Keown said:

“We don’t want to be pushing these players right the way through, but I’m not really seeing too many players [to get in front of Nwaneri].

“I’m looking at Grealish not playing, Foden now not at his best – he’s still a great player, of course.

“Looking around for other alternatives, I don’t think Nwaneri is a million miles away.”

Nwaneri’s potential call-up would mark a significant milestone in his career, highlighting the remarkable progress he has made at such a young age. While some may argue that it is too soon for him to make the step up, others believe his performances for Arsenal justify a place in the senior squad.

With Tuchel expected to make his first squad selection soon, all eyes will be on whether Nwaneri is included. If he continues to impress at club level, it seems only a matter of time before he earns his first senior England cap.