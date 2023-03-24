Arsenal Invincible Lauren says Arteta’s team have got the winning mentality

Some find it difficult to imagine that Arsenal are only ten games away from ending their over-19-year league title drought. Mikel Arteta discovered the winning formula that has helped Arsenal emerge as the best side in the Premier League this season after about two years of trial and error.

This season, Arsenal has been convincingly excellent; they are not only winning games but also playing good football in terms of possession.

Many believed that Arsenal’s lack of winning mentality and experience would see them lose the battle for the title in the final few games of the season, but they have only looked stronger, something that Arsenal legend Lauren has praised.

“I always believe in positive thinking, and I think this team has been absolutely brilliant since the beginning of the season,” Lauren said on Sports Lens.

“I was very concerned about this team and how they would cope mentally. When you get to this stage of the season, this period brings pressure and anxiety.

“If this team is capable of managing that pressure and that anxiety, I think that they have a great chance of winning the league.

“They have proved that in the last couple of games—especially against Bournemouth.

“To bounce back from two goals down when you’re at the top and under pressure is not easy to do.

“This team has shown maturity and how to control the emotional parts of the game; that was what was brilliant in the Bournemouth game.”

Lauren clearly sees this Arsenal team as one that can flourish under pressure, and if they can do so, they have everything in their power to maintain their PL title charge, as no other team has been as good as them this season.

Arteta and his team have been so good that they were 8 points clear at the top of the league heading into the international break.

Despite Man City having a game in hand. Arsenal are going to win this thing, and they can only do so if we think they will; it’s all about having a winning mentality.

