Arsenal Invincible say Arteta’s side just needs to “play full of fun and passion” to secure the title

Arsenal players do not need to play under pressure because they have already made any Gooner proud. Many thought Arsenal were hopeless at the end of last season after blowing their chance to return to the Champions League, but Arteta found a way to make something out of the pieces of the 2021-22 season plus some quality additions last summer.

The Gunners climbed to the top of the Premier League standings early in the season and haven’t looked back since. However, their position at the top of the Premier League table is in jeopardy this Wednesday; if Arsenal lose to Manchester City, City will take over, but the Gunners aren’t going to lose, and Arsenal legend Sylvain Wiltord (who won the two Premier League titles with the Gunners in 2001-02 and the Invincible 2003-04) and two FA Cups, has valid reasons why.

Wiltord observes that Manchester City frequently loses games. So he believes that if Arsenal players ignore the pressure, continue to have fun on the field, play with passion, and remain defensively compact, they will continue to thrive and may not only beat Man City but eventually reach their goals this season.

“Even Manchester City are losing more games this season than in the recent past. And Arsenal are simply making a good impression,” he said on Soccer News.

“The team plays very compact and disciplined. And when they fall behind, they don’t panic but remain patient. That is another step in the ‘maturation process’.

“In addition, the defence is stable, and few big chances are given away. I don’t feel this team will collapse any time soon.

“If Arteta’s players keep their composure and continue to play full of fun and passion, Arsenal will remain successful, and I consider the team capable of defending the lead. Most importantly, they will not let themselves be influenced by outside pressure. If they listen, Arsenal will be champions!”

Everything Wiltord says makes sense. Arteta has repeatedly told his players that the only way to avoid pressure is to concentrate on what they can control. On Wednesday night, if Arsenal can contain and dismantle Manchester City, they will make a statement, demonstrating how hungry they are for the Premier League title.

Sam P

