Arsenal Invincible worried that Declan Rice comes “at a very high price”

Gunners legend raises concern over the club’s pursuit of Rice

Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva has raised concerns about the Gunners’ pursuit of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice. The club has already had two bids rejected for the 24-year-old, and now faces competition from Manchester City, who have expressed concrete interest in the player.

While Rice is believed to prefer a move to Arsenal, Gilberto believes that the club’s transfer chief Edu may end up paying an exorbitant fee for the midfielder.

The former Arsenal Invincible expressed surprise at the high price tag associated with Rice’s potential transfer, especially for a central midfielder.

Arsenal have confirmed to West Ham their plan to submit one more bid for Declan Rice — after £75m plus £15m rejected. ⚪️🔴 #AFC Understand Manchester City are also preparing their official bid — plan has not changed. 🔵 #MCFC Structure of deal/payment terms, key for West Ham. pic.twitter.com/kmOhlkNXfv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2023

The Brazilian stated, “Normally you see this sort of price for strikers, not central midfielders. It feels quite high, even though there is no doubting the quality of the player, but it does feel like a very high price.”

Gilberto suggested that Arteta should consider internal solutions if Arsenal fail to secure Rice. He believes that strengthening the defense, particularly with the loss of William Saliba, should be a priority.

Additionally, Gilberto pointed out the versatility of players like Oleksandr Zinchenko, who can play in both left-back and central midfield positions, as well as the return of Kieran Tierney from injury.

The Arsenal legend recommended having players like Tierney and Zinchenko competing for the same position to raise the standards within the squad. He stated, “He needs two players like Tierney and Zinchenko fighting for the same position so that it raises the standards.”

As Arsenal continue its pursuit of Rice, it remains to be seen whether the club will be able to strike a deal within a reasonable price range. Gilberto Silva’s concerns highlight the importance of careful consideration in the transfer market to ensure the squad’s balance and avoid overspending.

Do you think the club are overpaying to acquire the services of Declan Rice?

Yash Bisht

Sick of transfer news???. Check out the Dublin Arsenal Supporters 22/23 ARSENAL SEASON REVIEW WITH SPECIAL GUEST – THE BBC’S CONOR MC NAMARA

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…