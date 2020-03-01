Journalist makes nonsense claim about Arsenal’s Invincibles following Liverpool defeat to Watford

Some people can never resist a dig at Arsenal…
Journalist Miguel Delaney couldn’t resist a pop at Arsenal yesterday after Liverpool saw their hopes of going Invincible ended by Watford in a 3-0 defeat at Vicarage Road.
It was the Reds’ first loss of the league season, meaning their unbeaten run ended at 44 games – five short of our English football record of 49.
Still, fine writer as he is, Delaney has perhaps tried to stir up controversy a bit by dismissing the Gunners’ achievements of that famous 2003/04 season.
I mean, it’s fair enough to say we perhaps underachieved in the Champions League that season, but it’s easy to forget that, even in an era when we boasted talents like Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Robert Pires at their peak, we were still punching above our weight financially and didn’t quite have the squad depth to go all the way in three competitions. Our starting XI was good enough to do it, no doubt, but by that point in the season we were knackered, and came up against a good Chelsea side in the Champions League quarter-finals.
It hurts that we couldn’t go further in Europe, but even if we let ourselves down on that front, that shouldn’t take anything away from finishing the league campaign without a single defeat. If journalists find it so easy to dismiss it, perhaps they can explain why it’s only been done once in a 38-game season in over 100 years of English football (yes we know Preston did it but in a 22-game season)?
I’ve also seen a few people pointing out that we drew 12 games in 2003/04, as though going unbeaten only counts if we win all of them? What’s this weird criteria everyone’s using? Sure, if we’d gone unbeaten by drawing all 38 games and getting relegated that year maybe people would have a point, but we didn’t, we won the title by a comfortable distance without losing and whilst playing some stunningly attractive attacking football.
We’re not telling anyone they have to think the Invincibles are the best ever, but it is slightly irritating that Man United’s treble season is not held to quite the same standards – they won the league by just one point, got lucky with two quick-fire set pieces in the Champions League final etc.
Crazy idea, but maybe we can just learn to appreciate different teams and the different ways they showed greatness without having to put others down?
Just deal in facts mate
We went season unbeaten
Peeps can dress it up how they want , it’s a fact
If so simple , why havn t no one else done it ?
Nice one, Dan 👍
Would this same comparison be thrown at Liverpool, “if” they stayed unbeaten. Considering that they themselves may get knocked out of the champions league by Ath Madrid next week after losing to them last week.
the media will never like Arsenal until our invincibles record is broken
Still can’t stop laughing all my loserpool mates av gone quiet up the arsenal
Funny that ain’t it, all gone silent here too!!! Loving it 👍
Screw anyone that dismisses it, stupid ****.
May we be the only team to break our record, but probably not in my life time.
Delaney makes a mute point from the off.
The “Invicibles” tag was given against an unbeaten run of “LEAGUE” matches – simple .
We all got it, grow up man with your anti Arsenal rhetoric .
If it was Manure lauding it under the “Invicibles” tag we’d NEVER hear the end of it , and everything would be fine and dandy in the world of professional football !
The class of Arsenal’s “Invicibles “ were a credit to our club, and remain etched in our history for
all time.
Etched in English football history.
Exactly if Utd or Liverfool won it……the talk will be endless
Spot on, AJ 👍
Let’s not forget we did it without the help of refs and VAR.
Why don’t they mention that.
Exactly!!! Oh I remind all the car-jackers i know of that….. 😉
Just remember Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp have to now win or draw every remaining game to equal Arsenal under George Graham winning the League in 1990/91 and only losing one game.
Exactly the refs and linesmen were extremely harsh to us
There will always be haters and agendas.
OT
The table becomes a battlefield now.Chelsea drew yesterday and the race for top 4 is very very interesting now.Some of the teams fighting for the 4th place face each other today so COYG
And something i noticed yesterday in watford’s play is them targetting the flanks.I have always told that Trent alexander and robertson are not good defenders but they are brilliant going forward so watford exploited them.Even van dijk was poor yesterday.
Morning sue anyway arsenal or the team to do it so let’s keep smiling about it. Anyway loserpool weakness or the full backs they can’t defending for toffee trent Arnold is crap at defending he got found out yesterday and Robertson is as bad at defending but they or good going forward and van dijk ad a very poor game anyway going to watch replays for match of day up the arse
Spin this article anyway you want, but the author is right.We should have won the Champions League in 2004
👍
Yes they did lose to chelsea in the champions league bu then the premier was a lot more formidable than it is now and the thing that always seems to get lost when rubbish reporters bring this point up is Arsenal had to play both man utd and chelsea twice in 10 days and they very nearly pulled it off Arsenals invincibles would murder this good liverpool side in a very poor premier league. I still think they are the best footballing side i have ever seen