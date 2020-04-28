Arsenal involved in a four-way battle for classy PSG youngster

Arsenal is one of four teams reportedly looking to snap up PSG teenage star, Kays Ruiz-Atil, according to reports coming out of France.

The teenager is still just 17, but his performances for the French side’s youth team hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and Olympique Marseille have all been linked with a move for him claims L’Equipe as cited by GetFootballNewsFrance.

He has a contract until 2021 with PSG but with the path to the first team currently blocked, he looks set to make a move elsewhere.

The report also claims that Chelsea are Ruiz-Atil main suitors and they have already started talks with the player and his family.

It further claims that the player’s family are waiting for the Blues to give them a “firm sign” that they are serious about their efforts to sign him.

At the very least, his family expects him to be given the chance to train with the first at any club that he will join.

Mikel Arteta has shown a lot of faith in his young players and he will be hoping that is enough to help Arsenal steal the youngster from under the noses of Chelsea.

Arsenal’s summer business could be focused around players that can help the first team at the moment, but they can sign Ruiz-Atil for the future.