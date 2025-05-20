Arsenal involved in a six-way tussle for Chelsea forward. But is it worth the risk?

Arsenal are expected to prioritise attacking reinforcements this summer, with both a striker and a winger high on the agenda. The Gunners have been linked with a host of names, Jonathan David, Nico Williams, Victor Gyökeres, and Benjamin Šeško among them. However, a new and somewhat surprising name has recently emerged: Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku, which Just Arsenal reported on recently.

According to SunSport, Arsenal are one of six clubs tracking the Frenchman, alongside Liverpool, Manchester United, West Ham, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. The Gunners’ interest in Nkunku actually dates back to his time at Paris Saint-Germain, and again during his prolific spell at RB Leipzig, where he notched up over 100 goal contributions in 172 appearances.

Arteta keen on attacking depth

The report claims that Mikel Arteta has now given the green light for a potential move, seeing Nkunku as a flexible addition capable of strengthening the squad’s attacking depth. The 26-year-old can play across the frontline. on the left, through the middle as a No.9, or even as an attacking midfielder.

That level of versatility could prove valuable for Arsenal, particularly in tight games where an injection of creativity or a positional switch can turn the tide. Given the club’s recent struggles in front of goal, having a proven finisher with movement and intelligence in the final third would be a welcome boost.

Injury concerns could be a red flag

However, signing Nkunku comes with significant risks. First, his price tag could be inflated due to strong interest from multiple top clubs, which is complicated further by the fact he has four years remaining on his current Chelsea contract.

More worryingly, his time at Stamford Bridge has been plagued by injuries. Signed in 2023 for £52 million, the French international suffered a major knee injury during pre-season and managed just 14 appearances in his debut campaign. This term, he’s again struggled to maintain fitness, making only nine Premier League starts and playing largely in cup competitions.

A calculated gamble or a step too far?

Despite his limited impact at Chelsea, Nkunku’s technical quality and adaptability mean interest remains high. If Arsenal believe they can manage his fitness and reintegrate him into a system that suits his strengths, the move could pay off.

But with such a busy summer window ahead, can the Gunners really afford to take that gamble?

Would Nkunku’s flexibility make him a smart signing for Arsenal, or is the injury record just too big a risk?

What are your thoughts Gooners?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…