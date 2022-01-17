Arsenal involved in three-way negotiations involving two players

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could still leave Arsenal in this transfer window with Juventus interested.
The striker was banished from the club’s first team after breaking some rules late last year.
He has since not trained with his teammates and it remains unclear how long he would be exiled from the group.
Perhaps he has played his last game for the Gunners this season with Juve now looking to land him on loan for the rest of the campaign.
Calciomercato says the Italians are looking for a replacement for Alvaro Morata.
The Spanish striker is the subject of interest from Barcelona and he would be allowed to leave if a replacement is found.
The report claims that transfer is tied to Auba moving to Turin, and the Old Lady and the Gunners are in talks over the potential departure of the former Borussia Dortmund man from the Emirates.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Auba has underperformed in this campaign and our team looks solid and more productive upfront now that he isn’t in the group.
This suggests that his expulsion might be a blessing in disguise and we probably don’t need him as much as we thought we did.
The striker has done some great things for the club, however, his recent performances have been poor and we have to plan for life without him, even though he still has over a year left on his current deal.
Juve would struggle to pay his salary, so any deal I’m sure would require Arsenal to pay a substantial part of his wages.
I think that would also be the case with Barca due to their financial difficulties.
Twice now Arsenal have extended older players on excessive wages, and twice it has hurt the club.
A productive player in the PL in their prime is one thing, a 30+ player is another.
And I have been rebuked for not backing MA 100%, when it was he and Edu who made this decision… after having to live with the example of Ozil having played out in front of their very eyes!!
AW was given untold stick over his part in the Ozil saga (even though it was gazidis who set the contract up… as he did with Ramsey) and yet MA seems to be like the Teflon man!!
I do smile when fans say “just pay him off”… how they love spending and wasting kronkie’s money Durand!!!