Arsenal involved in three-way negotiations involving two players

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could still leave Arsenal in this transfer window with Juventus interested.

The striker was banished from the club’s first team after breaking some rules late last year.

He has since not trained with his teammates and it remains unclear how long he would be exiled from the group.

Perhaps he has played his last game for the Gunners this season with Juve now looking to land him on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Calciomercato says the Italians are looking for a replacement for Alvaro Morata.

The Spanish striker is the subject of interest from Barcelona and he would be allowed to leave if a replacement is found.

The report claims that transfer is tied to Auba moving to Turin, and the Old Lady and the Gunners are in talks over the potential departure of the former Borussia Dortmund man from the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Auba has underperformed in this campaign and our team looks solid and more productive upfront now that he isn’t in the group.

This suggests that his expulsion might be a blessing in disguise and we probably don’t need him as much as we thought we did.

The striker has done some great things for the club, however, his recent performances have been poor and we have to plan for life without him, even though he still has over a year left on his current deal.