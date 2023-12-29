Arsenal & Ireland Women star Katie McCabe “hungry for more” in 2024

After the highs of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, co-hosted by Australia & New Zealand, the Republic of Ireland won 6 of their 6 matches in the inaugural Women’s Nations League under then interim manager Eileen Gleeson.

Ireland Women’s ‘Girls in Green’ commenced their Nations League campaign with a 3-0 win over Northern Ireland. Hungary and Albania were also dispatched in style, and the campaign ended with a 6-1 derby win over Northern Ireland at Belfast’s Windsor Park.

It was a stunning way to end a stunning year. Captain McCabe and her Girls in Green will now be promoted to League A and come up against some of Europe’s most outstanding teams in the qualifying rounds.

With their Nations League A promotion secured, this ambitious Irish team have now firmly set their sights on Euro 2025 qualification. They will be doing everything they can to qualify for Euro 2025, which will be hosted by Switzerland.

“We’ve had a taste of it now and we want more for Ireland. 2024 is going to be a massive one as well,” McCabe said via BBCSport.

“We want those moments together. I’m really looking forward to moving up and seeing how we get on.

“We’ll have to wait and see who we are up against but I am sure it will be an exciting League A.”

“Success brings expectation and we have certainly worked hard to change that narrative,” McCabe added.

“I’ve been with the team for eight years now and we were always the underdogs, having to fight for those wins. We are now in a position where we can get on a winning streak and qualify for tournaments.

“We want more of that. We have a massive squad that has a lot of talent in it. We’re hungry for more.

“We’re also very aware of how long it took us to get there and what it took in each of those campaigns. It’s important to remember those moments.

“I’m really looking forward to moving up and seeing how we get on. We always want to test ourselves against the best.”

