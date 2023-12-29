Arsenal is 20m euros short of Juventus Vlahovic valuation

Dusan Vlahovic continues to be a key transfer target for Arsenal as they undergo squad rebuilding efforts.

The Gunners had expressed interest in the Serbian striker when he played for Fiorentina and was in outstanding form for the Florence club. However, Vlahovic opted to move to Juventus despite Arsenal’s willingness to offer him a more lucrative deal.

Although he remains a key player for Juventus, Vlahovic’s goal-scoring output has declined, and he appears not entirely suited to their style of play. Juventus attempted to offload him during the summer transfer window but failed to find a buyer, leading to him staying with the club for another season.

Recent reports suggest that Arsenal has maintained its interest in Vlahovic, and they are looking to make a second attempt to secure his signature. According to a report on TV Play, Arsenal is prepared to pay 40 million euros for the Serbian striker, but Juventus is holding out for a fee of 60 million euros.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vlahovic has struggled to score as he did in Florence and it is connected to how Juve plays.

They are one of the most defensive teams in Europe, and he will get more chances to score if he joins us.

But we must find an agreement with Juve before we can seal the deal and finally bring him to London.

