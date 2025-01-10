“Arsenal is a different team” Amorim pin-points Arsenal’s biggest threat

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has singled out Arsenal’s captain, Martin Odegaard, as the key player his team must watch as they prepare to face the Gunners in this weekend’s FA Cup clash.

The game is a highly anticipated showdown between two of English football’s historic rivals and the fixture presents a chance for Arsenal to continue their pursuit of silverware across multiple competitions. For United, it’s an opportunity to build momentum under Amorim and knock out a direct competitor.

Amorim, who faced Arsenal as Sporting Club manager, highlighted Odegaard’s importance to the Gunners. Reflecting on past encounters, Amorim explained that Arsenal is visibly a different team when their captain is absent.

He said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News: “I think he is really special because his influence on all the games of Arsenal is impressive. I played against them with Sporting, he didn’t play both games and you feel it in the team. When he is playing, Arsenal is a different team. But they can win or lose without Odegaard, so I expect a strong team. If Odegaard is in the team, they will be stronger.”

Odegaard has been a standout performer for Arsenal, dictating the tempo of games, creating chances, and chipping in with important goals. His leadership and vision have made him an irreplaceable figure in Mikel Arteta’s side.

While United may focus on neutralizing Odegaard, Arsenal’s strength lies in their collective quality and depth. The likes of Gabriel Martinelli, and Gabriel Jesus have the ability to step up and cause problems for Amorim’s team.

The game promises to be a fiercely competitive encounter, with both sides eager to progress in the FA Cup. For Arsenal, it’s not just about maintaining their strong form but also about asserting their dominance against a fellow top-six rival. A win at Old Trafford would underline their credentials as serious contenders in all competitions.